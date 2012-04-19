Presenting: The Fabulous Life Of Chesapeake Energy CEO Aubrey McClendon

Today’s newsmaker is Aubrey McClendon, CEO of Chesapeake Energy.Reuters’ investigative reporters Anna Driver and Brian Grow say McClendon is borrowing massive loans from a company that also lends to Chesapeake, and using personal stakes in well profits as collateral.

McClendon founded Chesapeake in 1989 after a career in land leasing.

His background helped launch Chesapeake into the stratosphere as the energy industry began shifting resources to recovering shale deposits.

Natural gas, of course, is now the hottest thing on the planet (although it is now so abundant that it’s practically free, and Chesapeake is again shifting emphasis, this time to liquids).

We wanted to know more about the life led by the head of the country’s second-largest natural gas producer.

Let’s just say we’re a bit envious.

McClendon owns a rest stop in Oklahoma with a 4 ton, 80-foot-tall bottle and 12,000 antique sodas.

Source: Route 66 News

His collection of vintage Texas and Oklahoma maps are worth $12 million.

That's how much he bought them back for from Chesapeake last fall in a claw-back agreement.

Source: Forbes

His great uncle was the 12th governor of Oklahoma.

Robert Kerr also founded legendary oil company Kerr-McGee, which in 2006 was bought by Chesapeake rival Anadarko.

Source: Forbes

He owns one-fifth of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He helped get the team moved from Seattle.

Source: Forbes

Oklahoma University's athletic department facility is named after him.

Source: Oklahoma University

He also has a dorm at Duke named after him.

It's called McClendon Tower. Duke is his alma mater.

Source: Duke Today

He topped Associated Press's list of best-paid CEOs for 2008

Total value of pay package: $112.5 million, including a $75 million bonus.

Source: Associated Press

He is an unrepentant oenophile.

OK, he seems fairly unrepentant about a lot of things, but in his interview with Forbes' Chris Helman, he busted out a $10,000 bottle of Lafite Rothschild.

Source: Forbes

He was the 97th largest landowner in the US in 2010

He owns 97,000 acres.

Source: Land Report

Source: Ernst and Young

McClendon was voted senior class president and was valedictorian of the Heritage Hall school in Oklahoma CIty.

Source: Foundation OKCPS

His wife's relatives founded Whirlpool.

Source: Michigan Messenger

And through that same wife, he is related to Kate Upton.

We couldn't believe it either, until we saw this.

Source: The Lost Ogle

