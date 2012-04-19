Presenting: The Fabulous Life Of Chesapeake Energy CEO Aubrey McClendon

Photo: The Lost Ogle
Today’s newsmaker is Aubrey McClendon, CEO of Chesapeake Energy.Reuters’ investigative reporters Anna Driver and Brian Grow say McClendon is borrowing massive loans from a company that also lends to Chesapeake, and using personal stakes in well profits as collateral.
McClendon founded Chesapeake in 1989 after a career in land leasing.
His background helped launch Chesapeake into the stratosphere as the energy industry began shifting resources to recovering shale deposits.
Natural gas, of course, is now the hottest thing on the planet (although it is now so abundant that it’s practically free, and Chesapeake is again shifting emphasis, this time to liquids).
We wanted to know more about the life led by the head of the country’s second-largest natural gas producer.
Let’s just say we’re a bit envious.
(Thanks to Oklahoma City blog The Lost Ogle for the photo!)
That's how much he bought them back for from Chesapeake last fall in a claw-back agreement.
Source: Forbes
Robert Kerr also founded legendary oil company Kerr-McGee, which in 2006 was bought by Chesapeake rival Anadarko.
Source: Forbes
OK, he seems fairly unrepentant about a lot of things, but in his interview with Forbes' Chris Helman, he busted out a $10,000 bottle of Lafite Rothschild.
Source: Forbes
McClendon was voted senior class president and was valedictorian of the Heritage Hall school in Oklahoma CIty.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.