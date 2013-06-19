The Life Of A 22-Year-Old Startup CEO, In Pictures

Alex Schiff, 22, founded Fetchnotes — a note-taking app that uses hashtags as an organizational tool — while still in school at the University of Michigan.



With 70,000 users, Schiff and his Fetchnotes team have gone from handling customer support in the back of lecture halls to spending months at multiple tech incubators.

Speaking with Business Insider, Schiff talked about the journey Fetchnotes has been on the past couple of years, and just how important his team’s closeness is to being the CEO of a growing startup.

From sharing the floor in a small Boston apartment, to late nights at the office followed by team dinners or drinks, Schiff’s life and Fetchnotes’ life are one and the same thing. They’re one team.

Thankfully, he kept a camera handy to document it all.

