The life and times of Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, who turns 65 today

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak turned 65 on Tuesday.

While the late Steve Jobs is remembered as the visionary who brought Apple’s products to the world, Wozniak is known as the engineering brain who built the first Apple computers.

Wozniak ends his 2006 autobiography, “iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon,” with one, simple line of advice: “And have fun doing it.”

In honour of his birthday, we’re looking back at some of his biggest accomplishments.

That hasn't stopped thousands of Apple fanboys from making the trip to the former Jobs home each year. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/iRiP52NKbL/embed/ Width: 800px In 1977, Wozniak designed the Apple II, which went on to become one of the first majorly successful personal computers available for mass purchase. Here Jobs, then Apple CEO John Sculley, and Wozniak showed off the Apple IIc. Revealed in April 1984, the computer was Apple's first attempt at a portable model. Sal Veder / AP Images In 1986, he finished his degree in electrical engineering at the University of California in Berkeley, graduating using the name Rocky Raccoon Clark to keep his identity secret. He had first attended Berkeley in 1971, but ended up taking a break to work on Apple. Don't call him a college dropout, though -- he told the Los Angeles Times, 'I simply took a year off to earn money for my fourth year of school. And then my career kept going up.' BILL BEATTIE / AP Images Source: Los Angeles Times

In 1982 and 1983, he helped sponsor the US Festival, a kind of cross between a computer conference and a music festival. LENNOX MCLENDON / AP Images In 1986, Wozniak helped design his family home, a sleek-looking house with six bedrooms and 7,500 square feet of space. The Los Gatos home recently sold for $3.9 million, though the Wozniak family hasn't lived there in several years. Sotheby's International Realty Tour the home »

He's launched a number of other personal projects since Apple, including CL 9, which built the first universal remote. He also founded Wheels of Zeus, which developed a wireless GPS technology, and spent a few years teaching grade school. In 2002, he joined the board of directors for Danger, Inc., which made PDA devices. PAUL SAKUMA / AP Images Wozniak definitely knows how to have fun. In 2009, he made an appearance on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars.' YouTube, WozTV In his spare time, Wozniak likes to play Segway polo with his hometown team, the Silicon Valley Aftershocks. Scott Beale / Laughing Squid Here he is playing in the 2009 Segway polo world championship, which has been named the Woz Challenge Cup in his honour. Hermann J. Knippertz / AP Images Source: California Magazine He's often spotted riding a Segway around his hometown, Los Gatos. Paul Sakuma / AP Images Wozniak plans to retire in Australia. He currently works as an adjunct professor at the University of Technology in Sydney, communicating with students in the school's Magic Lab via video chat. Mark Wilson/Getty Image Source: New York Times, CNET

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.