A Photo Biography Of The Great Steve Jobs

Photo: AP

Apple cofounder and CEO Steve Jobs resigned today, saying he can “no longer meet his duties and expectations as CEO.”It goes without saying that this is terribly sad news, and our hearts go out to Steve and his family.



To celebrate Steve’s career, here’s an oldie but goodie — “The Life and Awesomeness of Steve Jobs” — a photo biography — in appreciation of a guy who has accomplished more in one lifetime than most people would in 20.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.