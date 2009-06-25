The Life And Awesomeness Of Steve Jobs

Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs is back in Cupertino — for good, we hope — after a six-month medical leave.

A Memphis hospital confirmed Tuesday — with Steve’s blessing — that Jobs received a liver transplant, and that he’s “now recovering well and has an excellent prognosis.”

That’s great news, and we hope it marks the beginning of another long chapter of Steve’s life at Apple, the computer company he cofounded decades ago, rescued from near-disaster in the 90s, and has turned into a consumer electronics juggernaut this decade, changing the music and mobile industries forever.

Here’s an appreciation of a guy who has accomplished more in one lifetime than most people would in 20. And he ain’t done yet.

