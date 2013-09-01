The Life And Awesomeness Of Bill Gates

AP A young Bill Gates.

Bill Gates is back in the news after his long-time friend Steve Ballmer announced his retirement.

The reasons for Ballmer’s retirement remain fuzzy, but there are indications that Ballmer and Gates thought it was time for Ballmer to move on.

A lot of people are calling for Gates to replace Ballmer as CEO. He founded Microsoft, and led it in the 1980s and ’90s, creating a personal computing monopoly with Windows.

He’s unlikely to return as CEO. While he remains chairman at Microsoft, he left the company in 2008 to focus on his foundation, which is doing good around the world.

In appreciation of Gates, here’s a look back at his life.

