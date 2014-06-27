The Life And Awesomeness Of A Surfer-Turned-Billionaire, GoPro Founder Nick Woodman

Nicholas Woodman, 38, is a self-made billionaire.

He created Woodman Labs, the maker of GoPro cameras, in 2002. Now the company has more than 500 employees and it generated $US986 million in 2013.

It started trading on public markets this morning. It’s currently valued at $US2.6 billion.

Woodman married his college sweetheart and has two children. He’s also an adrenaline junkie.

Here’s the fabulous life and career of Woodman, the surfer-dude-turned-billionaire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.