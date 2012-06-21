THE LIFE 50: The Coolest Things Bought By Rich People This Year

The most expensive piece of art ever sold

The art world shook this spring when it was revealed in Vanity Fair that the tiny nation of Qatar had purchased Paul Cézanne's painting 'The Card Players' for more than $250 million.

The price is more than double the previous auction record for a painting, and makes the work by far the most expensive piece of art ever sold.

The painting, which 'father of modern art' Cézanne completed at the turn of the century, is one of five in a series. The rest are in museums and major collections including the Museum of Modern Art. It had previously belonged to Greek shipping magnate George Embiricos, who died late last year.

The acquisition was actually made in 2011, but under a veil of secrecy, as so many art purchases are made in Qatar, which has become a leading collector of modern art in recent years.