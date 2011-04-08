The Libyan Rebels Are A Military Farce

Photo: AP

In case you missed it, there were three priceless paragraphs in today’s New York Times report on the military capabilities of the Libyan “rebels.”But by almost all measures by which a military might be assessed, they are a hapless bunch. They have almost no communication equipment. There is no visible officer or noncommissioned officer corps. Their weapons are a mishmash of hastily acquired arms, which few of them know how to use.



With only weeks of fighting experience, they lack an understanding of the fundamentals of offensive and defensive combat, or how to organise fire support. They fire recklessly and sometimes accidentally. Most of them have yet to learn how to hold seized ground, or to protect themselves from their battlefield’s persistent rocket and mortar fire, which might be done by simply digging in.

Prone to panic, they often answer to little more than their mood, which changes in a flash. When their morale spikes upward, their attacks tend to be painfully and bloodily frontal — little more than racing columns down the highway, through a gantlet of the Qaddafi forces’ rocket and mortar fire, face forward into the loyalists’ machine guns.

C.J. Chivers’ report is worth reading in full.

