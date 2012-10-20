The Libero Ferrero iPad Money Bag

This is the iPad Money Bag by New York handbag designer Libero Ferrero.



Why We Love It: Libero Ferrero bags are all made by hand in the USA with custom-tanned Horween leather. This iPad Money Bag is no exception, with a hickory leather exterior and the company’s signature Holland Sherry wool interior — it even comes with a small pocket for your headphones.

The solid-brass zipper wraps around two sides of the iPad case, keeping your device protected with medical grade navy nylon from the elements.

Photo: Libero Ferrero

Photo: Libero Ferrero

Where To Buy: Available through the Libero Ferrero website.

Cost: $399.

