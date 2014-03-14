The Liberal Party Is Expected To Hold Government In Every Australian State After Two Elections Tomorrow

South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill (R) greets spectators before he officially opens the Riverbank Stand during day one of the Second Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on December 5, 2013 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Voters in South Australia and Tasmania go to the polls tomorrow, with a win predicted for the Liberals in both elections. This would put them in control of every state.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has expressed his delight, adding that SA Labor premier Jay Weatherill’s election campaign was driven by a desire “to have a fight with Canberra.”

Labor stands more of a chance in SA, with two key seats — Newland and Mitchell — still expected to go to Labor. They are considered crucial wins for the Liberal party if they want to secure a majority government.

Polling conducted for News Corp Australia show the Liberals with a primary vote of around 42% in South Australia, compared to Labor’s 33%, and the Green’s 9%.

Based on current predictions, Labor is staring down the barrel of a very grim election outcome in Tasmania. Newspoll says the Liberals have a huge 53% of the primary vote in that state, with Labor and the Greens on 23% and 16%.

