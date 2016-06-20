The Liberal Party says #FakeTradie is the real deal. So, who is he?

A new Liberal Party election commercial is going viral on Twitter.

The protagonist in the 30-second TV ad, which began screening last night, is portrayed as a tradesman talking about his support for negative gearing and the banks.

Not everyone believes it.

"Bill Shorten even wants to go to war with someone like me, who just wants to get ahead through an investment property," he says in an uncomfortable accent that sits somewhere between ocker and butch. "Well, I tell you what happens when you get a war going on the economy: people like me lose their jobs."

Watch our new TV ad: Labor's war on the economy will cost jobs #ausvotes #auspolhttps://t.co/VQf9jF4s3C — Liberal Party (@LiberalAus) June 19, 2016

People are criticising the ad, claiming the subject is most likely an actor and saying it’s out of touch with those who are actually employed as tradespeople.

But the Liberal Party insists the star of the ad is actually as real tradie and the ad is working perfectly.

A spokesperson said:

“We are very pleased that people are talking about this ad which highlights the risks of Bill Shorten’s war on business. The tradie is real, unlike Mr Shorten’s claims about Medicare.”

Here are the memes people are posting on Twitter about the ad.

If #FakeTradie is worried about money, he shouldn't risk his $2,200 Tag Heuer watch by wearing it on site#ausvotes pic.twitter.com/Er1NGvwumy — Giovanni Torre (@GiovanniTorre) June 20, 2016

Time for Australia to vote: who was more believable? Doggy Depp vs #faketradie pic.twitter.com/QKq3YIgDNo — Nic Healey (@dr_nic) June 20, 2016

Some pointed the finger at Andrew MacRae, a voice artist at Medina Inc, as being the person in the ad.

MacRae has denied it.

Dear all,

It's not me. I'm not in the ad. I didn't voice the ad. I had nothing to do with the ad.#faketradie — Andrew MacRae (@MedinaVoice) June 20, 2016

Someone has also created a Fake Tradie Twitter account.

Fair dinkum you lot, why can't I pretend to be a tradie. Turnbull is allowed to pretend to be a leader. #faketradie — Fake Tradie (@FakeTradie) June 19, 2016

Time for smoko. Popping over to the shops to pick up meat pie, a chocolate milk, and a couple of investment properties. — Fake Tradie (@FakeTradie) June 19, 2016

Can't decide whether to go the pepper steak pie or curry pie. Maybe I should hold a $150m plebiscite. — Fake Tradie (@FakeTradie) June 20, 2016

Even Opposition leader Bill Shorten has contributed his two cents to the debate.

Bill: "The problem with the Liberal ad is the same problem with Turnbull. Aussies can spot a fake when they see it." #faketradie #AusVotes — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) June 20, 2016

Do you know this man?

