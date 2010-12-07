The Liberal Circular Firing Squad Has Arrived, And Is Furious Over The Tax Cut Cave

Obama hasn’t even announced the tax deal, but the liberal circular firing squad is already blasting away at Obama for agreeing to extent (temporarily) the Bush tax cuts..



On MSNBC Bernie Sanders says he’ll do everything he can to torpedo this deal.

Jonathan Alter is blasting him too, and you can expect Paul Krugman to freak out, and of course the FireDogLake crew is horrified.

For full details see here, as they’re announced.

