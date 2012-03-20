The LGBT Faction Of Occupy Los Angeles Protested Lloyd Blankfein's Support Of Gay Marriage This Weekend

When Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein became the first national corporate spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)—an advocacy group that promotes equal rights for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people—it was expected that there would be many who wouldn’t see eye-to-eye with the executive.



But we didn’t expect this—a faction of Occupy Los Angeles called the Occupy Los Angeles Queer Affinity Group is protesting HRC’s decision to retain Blankfein as a spokesperson because of the nature of his work, CNBC’s Jane Wells reported. Essentially, although the QAG supports gay marriage, they don’t want Blankfein to be associated with it. Wow.

This weekend, the group wore hazmat suits to denote the hazardous nature of HRC’s relationship with Goldman, and protested at a HRC fundraiser in Los Angeles. “HRC dump Goldman Sachs!” was a common chant.

A spokesperson for the group told Wells that the protest was planned way before the Greg Smith resignation letter fiasco, but the timing “couldn’t be more relevant” as Goldman’s business practices has drawn national attention and interest as a result of the letter.

CNBC just aired a clip from the protest this weekend:



