The LG Thrill Will Be Preloaded With 3D Content

Photo: Business Insider

When LG introduces the Thrill later this year it will come preloaded with 3D content.Using a technology called “parallax barrier,” the phone is able to display 3D images without the use of glasses. We got to try it today, and it’s pretty cool.



LG has partnered with software developer Gameloft to make a number of games available in full 3D. The golf game we played was great if you kept your head fairly still.

Perhaps most notably, it will include integration with YouTube for easily sharing any video you shoot in 3D.

The phone will also be able to convert any 3D video you capture into conventional 2D for sharing it with your friends that aren’t hip enough to have a device to support 3D playback.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.