Here's The Letter The US Sent Venezuela Urging Them To Arrest Edward Snowden If He Shows Up

The U.S. urged the government of Venezuela on July 3 to arrest Edward Snowden if he should go there, according to a diplomatic note prepared by the U.S. Embassy in Caracas and obtained by The Guardian.



The release of the letter comes just one day after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro offered Edward Snowden asylum in his country during a televised speech, hailing him as a truth-teller “in the spirit of rebellion.”

The note calls for Snowden’s “provisional arrest for the purpose of extradition,” highlighting the extradition treaty signed between the United States and Venezuela in 1922.

A physical description of Snowden is given, along with his revoked passport number. It also says he may be in possession of another passport “which he previously reported as lost or stolen.”

Snowden, a 30-year-old former contractor for the NSA, has been on the run since leaking top secret documents to The Guardian and The Washington Post. He’s currently in Russia, and has requested asylum in more than 25 countries.

