The Lesson Of Glenn Beck: It Pays (More And More) To Be Provocative

Glenn Beck, Fox’s conservative provocateur, is getting a new book deal from Simon & Schuster that gives him a piece of the profits instead of a huge advance. It’s the kind of deal, the Wall Street Journal says, that is reserved for the publishing house’s biggest authors.

Last week, we ran down the money Beck was making in his various ventures–a total of about $18 million a year. Included in that figure was a 2-book deal that paid him $3 million.

(See Glenn Beck’s Cash Machine)



According to the Journal:

This year, Mr. Beck will offer three new titles: “America’s March to Socialism,” which will be issued in May as an original audiobook read by the author; “Glenn Beck’s Common Sense,” which will be published as an ebook original in June and later as a fancy paperback; and “Arguing with Idiots,” a nonfiction title that arrives in September from Simon & Schuster’s Threshold Editions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.