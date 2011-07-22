Les Hinton Twist Creates Succession Drama At The Wall Street Journal

As the British wing of the News Corp. media empire imploded this month under the weight of a series of ethical scandals, staffers at The Wall Street Journal—itself a News Corp. subsidiary—might have considered themselves insulated from collateral damage.



They were an ocean apart, and more to the point, they did not engage in reprehensible reporting tactics.

Anyone thinking that that would be enough, however, would have been wrong.

Les Hinton, the publisher of the Journal and CEO of its parent, Dow Jones, resigned Friday, the latest executive casualty in a scandal that has dominated the business press since July 6, ever since News Corp. acknowledged that one of its tabloids had hacked the voicemail of a 13-year-old murder victim.

