The New Trailer For 'The Lego Movie' Is Filled With Jokes For Adults

The new trailer for “The Lego Movie” mocks the absurdities of modern adult life and employs some A-list celebrities to appeal to an older audience. And it might get some parents more excited about the film than their kids.

A prima donna Batman, voiced by Arrested Development’s Will Arnett, introduces the trailer when he manages to get away from his “Batphone.” Then we meet Emmet (Parks and Recreation’s Chris Pratt), an ordinary guy who’s bought a bit too many self-help books and cups of overpriced coffee. Soon he’s in a Wizard of Oz-esque quest to save the Lego universe.

Check it out here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Will Ferrell voices the main villain, Lord Business, in another amusing example of Hollywood’s age-old gripe with Wall Street. Morgan Freeman is the mystic Vitruvius, and Elizabeth Banks co-stars as Wyldstyle. The film will also feature the voices of Liam Neeson, Jonah Hill, and Alison Brie.

The trailer showcases plenty of potential Lego sets that will rush kids to toy stores, but also employs the offbeat, absurdist comedy popular among young adults who grew up with weird late-night shows. At 1:50, for example, a Lego Abraham Lincoln starts to make a historical reference and then flies away on a rocket-powered throne — Conan O’Brien would be proud.

Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street), worked on the film with Chris McKay, of Cartoon Network’s raunchy stop-motion show Robot Chicken.

“The Lego Movie” is scheduled to be released on Feb. 7 of next year.

