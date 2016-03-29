'The Lego Batman Movie' gets a funny new trailer that pokes fun at Batman's ageing

Lego ‘The Lego Batman Movie.’

It’s time to give a big pat on the back to Warner Bros. marketing.

Flooding promotion of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” has helped the film nab record-breaking box office-numbers over the weekend, and at the same time the studio has cleverly teased another one of its Batman properties, “The Lego Batman Movie.”

The studio released a second teaser for the film Monday, less than a week after premiering the first one.

This time around, we find Batman (voiced by Will Arnet), hanging out in Wayne Manor. Dressed in a smoking jacket and Batman mask, he talks to the picture on the wall of his parents about him saving Gotham — again.

After Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) sneaks up on him, he looks back on all the other times Batman missed his parents, recapping the years of the previous Batman movie releases, including flashes of images like Ben Affleck as the current Dark Knight and the nipple suit from the Val Kilmer/George Clooney era.

“I have aged phenomenally,” Batman admits.

Watch the funny teaser below. “The Lego Batman Movie” opens February 2017.

