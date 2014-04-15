HBO's Next Show 'The Leftovers' Looks Absolutely Creepy

HBO has released another teaser trailer for its next show, “The Leftovers,” and it has us pretty intrigued.

It begins with a narrative contemplating what happens to those who die.

We’re told “there really is no death.”

The visuals themselves are pretty calm. There’s a memorial parade held in the town of Mapleton and we see actor Justin Theroux (“Six Feet Under”) jogging through the town of Mapleton.

Other than this image that stands in place for a mirror at the 33-second mark, it seems like a pretty normal town.

(Obviously, it’s not.)

Suddenly, at 40 seconds in, the trailer takes a creepy turn.

People are diving off buildings …

… a guy is freaking out in a car …

… there’s a girl crudely gesturing about death …

… and it looks like some other person is burning.

It’s total chaos.

When you take a look at the series’ synopsis from HBO, the preview starts to make some more sense:

“When 2% of the world’s population abruptly disappears without explanation, the world struggles to understand just what they’re supposed to do about it. Three years later, the new HBO drama series THE LEFTOVERS is the story of the people who didn’t make the cut.”

The series is based on Tom Perrotta’s best-selling novel of the same name about the Rapture, and comes from “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof.

“The Leftovers” premieres on HBO June 15.

Check out the trailer:

