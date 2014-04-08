Watch The Creepy Trailer For HBO's New Drama 'The Leftovers'

HBO has finally released the first teaser trailer for the network’s new drama “The Leftovers,” from “Lost” creator Damon Lidelof and Tom Perrotta,

based on Perrotta’s 2011 book of the same name.

Peter Berg directed the pilot, which stars Justin Theroux as a police chief and Liv Tyler as a woman being targeted by a cult.

All we know from the trailer is that 2% of the human population — 140 million people — are suddenly, mysteriously gone.

While 2% of the population may not sound like a lot, the trailer explains that is:

More than the world’s 10 largest cities combined

More than every death from every war in the 20th Century

If every one of those people joined hands, they would wrap around the world six times

“The Leftovers” premieres June 15. Watch the full teaser trailer below.

