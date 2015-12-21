'The Leftovers' creator Damon Lindelof tells us his 10 favourite TV shows of 2015

Netflix

The latest hit for the streaming giant stars Aziz Ansari (who also co-created the show) as a 30-year-old struggling actor in New York as he toils through his personal and professional life.

'I just respond to the purity of his voice, and the show surprises me constantly,' Lindelof told Business Insider. 'I feel it's easy to be cynical now and that's what I thought I was singing up for when I started watching that show, but it's kind of one of the truest romantic comedies that I've seen. And most importantly, I feel like it is saying things about the Indian community that no television show is. For example, the fourth episode is 'Indians on TV' and they just start with this amazing montage and mention of (white actor) Fisher Stevens (playing an Indian character in the 'Short Circuit' movies). This season on 'The Leftovers' in the second episode, these MIT guys come and they want to buy Nora's house, and when I spoke to our casting director, I was like, 'We should have an Indian actor play that lead MIT guy.' And I didn't think that I was being racist. Now I do. And that's flattering, who would not want to be an MIT engineer? But when a television show can make you feel guilty and free at the same time, and inform you and then make you laugh a second later, no show is doing that like 'Master of None' is.'