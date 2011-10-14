And The Best Restaurant In London Is...

Photo: The Ledbury

For the second year running, London restaurant The Ledbury has been named the top restaurant in the UK in the National Restaurant Awards 2011. Helmed by Aussie chef Brett Graham, the two Michelin-starred eatery has been on a continuous winning streak in the past few months. Monday night’s win follows in the heels of the 2012 London Restaurants Survey where 5,500 Zagat readers voted Graham’s food the best in London.Since its opening in 2005, Graham has catapulted The Ledbury into Michelin-starred status and quickly gained the attention of the culinary world and food critics internationally. For £95 (about €109), a tasting menu at the restaurant consists of dishes like Crisp Chicken Confit with a “Risotto” of New Potatoes, Wild Mushrooms and Summer Truffle; Pork Jowl Roasted with Licorice and Short Rib of Ruby Red Beef with Celeriac Baked in Ash, Pickled Walnuts and Bone Marrow.



One Zagat reader was particularly smitten with the rabbit ravioli starter and cod with pumpkin polenta main, which is described as “beautifully executed.”

“Like staring at the sun, it’s blinding — simply awesome,” they wrote in April. “…Outstanding service and exquisite food — it doesn’t get any better than this, folks.”

The Ledbury was also the highest new entry in Restaurant Magazine’s S. Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants this year, debuting at No. 34.

