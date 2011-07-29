The Least Reassuring Statement In The World

Photo: Browen Clune via Flickr

“The market is telling you that the debt deal will get done before default.”We’ve heard that several times already during this process, usually from someone on TV pointing to either low Treasury yields or lofty stock prices as evidence that things will work out in the end.



It’s pretty similar reasoning to the fallacy that just because something is “insane” or “unthinkable” then it won’t possibly happen.

That happens all the time.

