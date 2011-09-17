The Least Miserable Cities In America

Photo: ap
Even the strongest American cities are suffering right now.Take Buffalo, the strongest metro economy through the recession according to the latest report from Brookings. This “winner” has seen unemployment rise 2.2% since 2008, with employment down 2.1% and home prices down 7.9% from their peak.
Unemployment: up 4.3%
Employment: up 2.3%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 3.4%
Home prices: down 13.6%
Employment, GMP and home prices measured from peak through Q2 2011. Unemployment measured from Q2 2008 through Q2 2011. Data provided by Brookings MetroMonitor.
Unemployment: up 3.9%
Employment: down 0.7%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 3.3%
Home prices: down 12.8%
Unemployment: up 3.5%
Employment: down 1.1%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 11.5%
Home prices: down 21.4%
Unemployment: up 2.1%
Employment: down 2.0%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 3.3%
Home prices: down 26.0%
Unemployment: up 3.5%
Employment: down 1.0%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 11.5%
Home prices: down 21.4%
Unemployment: up 1.3%
Employment: down 3.6%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 1.3%
Home prices: down 17.1%
Unemployment: up 3.0%
Employment: down 2.6%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 1.9%
Home prices: down 12.1%
Unemployment: up 3.6%
Employment: down 1.6%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 4.9%
Home prices: down 13.5%
Unemployment: up 3.0%
Employment: down 3.4%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 5.4%
Home prices: down 15.6%
Unemployment: up 2.7%
Employment: down 3.2%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 3.7%
Home prices: down 14.8%
Unemployment: up 3.2%
Employment: up 0.2%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 2.9%
Home prices: down 11.9%
Unemployment: up 5.3%
Employment: down 4.4%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 2.4%
Home prices: down 13.1%
Unemployment: up 1.7%
Employment: down 1.9%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 0.4%
Home prices: down 10.6%
Unemployment: up 2.8%
Employment: down 3.1%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 3.9%
Home prices: down 9.9%
Unemployment: up 1.6%
Employment: down 1.6%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 3.6%
Home prices: down 16.3%
Unemployment: up 2.2%
Employment: down 0.7%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 4.3%
Home prices: down 16.7%
Unemployment: up 3.1%
Employment: up 0.4%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 5.2%
Home prices: down 12.0%
Unemployment: up 2.2%
Employment: down 0.8%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 3.1%
Home prices: down 10.2%
Unemployment: up 2.3%
Employment: down 1.2%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 3.9%
Home prices: down 8.6%
Unemployment: up 2.2%
Employment: down 2.1%
Gross Metropolitan Product: up 6.7%
Home prices: down 7.9%
