The Least Liked Players In The NFL

Leah Goldman
ndamukong suh

Photo: Getty Images

Forbes.com released its annual “Least Liked NFL players” list this week.Collaborating with Nielsen, Forbes surveyed NFL fans to figure out which players they couldn’t stand.

General consensus from Forbes:

“Who they don’t like: quarterbacks, cocky pass catchers and Dallas Cowboys.”

Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions known for his dirty play, topped the list this year.

#5 Matt Leinart—QB Oakland Raiders—26% approval rating

#4 Randy Moss—WR San Francisco 49ers—24% approval rating

#3 Michael Vick—QB Philadelphia Eagles—23% approval rating

#2 Jay Cutler—QB Chicago Bears—21% approval rating

#1 Ndamukong Suh—DT Detroit Lions—19% approval rating

