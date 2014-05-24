The Least Healthy Breakfast Item At Every Big Fast Food Chain

By Kiran Dhillon
In general, the breakfast food items that generate all the love — bacon, cheese, eggs, syrup, sausage — are packed with fat, sodium, sugar, and cholesterol.
To find the worst offenders, research engine FindTheBest studied the nutritional facts at 10 of America’s biggest fast food chains, and ranked the worst breakfast item on the menu at each chain according to calorie amount. See them in ascending order below.
Also note how they compare to the daily recommended intake for food components (as defined by the Food and Drug Administration) based on a 2,000 calorie diet. The daily recommended intake is 65 g fat, 300g carbs, 2400 mg sodium, 36g sugar, and 300 mg cholesterol.
Taco Bell A.M. Crunchwrap – Sausage
Calories: 710
Serving Size: 221 g
Total Fat: 46 g
Carbs: 51 g
Sodium: 1,150 mg
Sugar: 3 g
Cholesterol: 135 mg
Assuming nobody is going to eat a 12 pack of cinnabon delights, Taco Bell’s most calorie-heavy breakfast item is the Sausage Crunchwrap.
It’s well under the daily recommended intake for fat, carbs, sugar, sodium, and cholesterol, but there’s a catch — it’s the smallest serving on the list.
Dairy Queen Country Platter
Calories: 780
Serving Size: 315 g
Total Fat: 46 g
Carbs: 69 g
Sodium: 1,170 mg
Sugar: 3 g
Cholesterol: 340 mg
As far as platters go, the Dairy Queen Country Platter could be a lot worse, but it’s still got more than half the daily recommended intake for sodium, and exceeds the daily recommended intake for Cholesterol.
Jack in the Box Steak & Egg Burrito with Salsa
Calories: 790
Serving Size: 341 g
Total Fat: 48 g
Carbs: 58 g
Sodium: 1,860 mg
Sugar: 4 g
Cholesterol: 380 mg
Jack in the Box’s Steak & Egg Burrito with Salsa has less carbs than the DQ Country Platter, but it’s the worse choice for everything else.
At least you’ll still have 32 grams of sugar left for lunch and dinner if you opt for this burrito for breakfast.
Sonic Ultimate Meat and Cheese Breakfast Burrito
Calories: 800
Serving Size: 253 g
Total Fat: 56 g
Carbs: 46 g
Sodium: 2,140 mg
Sugar: 1 g
Cholesterol: 355 mg
The Sonic Ultimate Meat and Cheese Breakfast Burrito does live up to its name — 800 calories and 260 mg of sodium shy of the daily limit.
It’s the ultimate worst breakfast burrito on this list.
Hardee’s Big Country Breakfast Platter – Bacon
Calories: 810
Serving Size: 330 g
Total Fat: 40 g
Carbs: 74 g
Sodium: 1620 mg
Sugar: 9 g
Cholesterol: 385 mg
The Hardee’s Big Country Breakfast Platter with Bacon may have less fat and sodium that Sonic’s Ultimate Meat and Cheese Burrito, but it takes the lead in calories, carbs, sugar, and cholesterol.
Carl’s Jr. Breakfast Burger
Calories: 810
Serving Size: 305 g
Total Fat: 42 g
Carbs: 69 g
Sodium: 1480 mg
Sugar: 14 g
Cholesterol: 310 mg
The Carl’s Jr. Breakfast Burger is the first and last burger to make the list. It’s also the first item to top the sugar double digits, at 14 grams.
Chick-fil-A Sausage Platter
Calories: 810
Serving Size: Not Listed
Total Fat: 54 g
Carbs: 52 g
Sodium: 1,850 mg
Sugar: 6 g
Cholesterol: 285 mg
Though this and the the last two items are all tied with 810 calories, the Chik-fil-A Sausage Platter is the fattiest.
It is, however, a smaller offender than it’s counterparts when it comes to carbs, sugar, and cholesterol.
Whataburger Pancake Platter
Calories: 1090
Serving Size: 774 g
Total Fat: 36 g
Carbs: 204 g
Sodium: 2650 mg
Sugar: 42 g
Cholesterol: 20 mg
The Whataburger Pancake Platter is breaking barriers — it’s the first on the list to top 1,000 calories and the first to weigh more than a pound (1.7 lbs.).
McDonald’s Big Breakfast with Hotcakes (Large Size Biscuit)
Calories: 1,150
Serving Size: 434 g
Total Fat: 60 g
Carbs: 116 g
Sodium: 2,260 mg
Sugar: 17 g
Cholesterol: 575 mg
At .9 pounds, the McDonald’s Big Breakfast with Hotcakes looks wee in comparison to the Whataburger Pancake Platter.
But at 1,150 calories, you get less food for way more calories.
Burger King Ultimate Breakfast Platter
Calories: 1,450
Serving Size: 511 g
Total Fat: 84 g
Carbs: 134 g
Sodium: 2,920 mg
Sugar: 41 g
Cholesterol: 505 mg
The Burger King Ultimate Breakfast Platter is the king of nutritionally repellent fast food breakfasts. This 1.1 pound meal destroys every daily recommended intake above, and accounts for 72.5 per cent of a 2,000 calorie diet. Considering that the average person consumes about 4 pounds of food a day, anyone who eats this meal will be hard-pressed to find an additional 2.9 pounds that’s under 550 calories.
See every breakfast below:
