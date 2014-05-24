The Least Healthy Breakfast Item At Every Big Fast Food Chain

By Kiran Dhillon

In general, the breakfast food items that generate all the love — bacon, cheese, eggs, syrup, sausage — are packed with fat, sodium, sugar, and cholesterol.

To find the worst offenders, research engine FindTheBest studied the nutritional facts at 10 of America’s biggest fast food chains, and ranked the worst breakfast item on the menu at each chain according to calorie amount. See them in ascending order below.

Also note how they compare to the daily recommended intake for food components (as defined by the Food and Drug Administration) based on a 2,000 calorie diet. The daily recommended intake is 65 g fat, 300g carbs, 2400 mg sodium, 36g sugar, and 300 mg cholesterol.

Taco Bell A.M. Crunchwrap – Sausage

Calories: 710

Serving Size: 221 g

Total Fat: 46 g

Carbs: 51 g

Sodium: 1,150 mg

Sugar: 3 g

Cholesterol: 135 mg

Assuming nobody is going to eat a 12 pack of cinnabon delights, Taco Bell’s most calorie-heavy breakfast item is the Sausage Crunchwrap.

It’s well under the daily recommended intake for fat, carbs, sugar, sodium, and cholesterol, but there’s a catch — it’s the smallest serving on the list.

Dairy Queen Country Platter

Calories: 780

Serving Size: 315 g

Total Fat: 46 g

Carbs: 69 g

Sodium: 1,170 mg

Sugar: 3 g

Cholesterol: 340 mg

As far as platters go, the Dairy Queen Country Platter could be a lot worse, but it’s still got more than half the daily recommended intake for sodium, and exceeds the daily recommended intake for Cholesterol.

Jack in the Box Steak & Egg Burrito with Salsa

Calories: 790

Serving Size: 341 g

Total Fat: 48 g

Carbs: 58 g

Sodium: 1,860 mg

Sugar: 4 g

Cholesterol: 380 mg

Jack in the Box’s Steak & Egg Burrito with Salsa has less carbs than the DQ Country Platter, but it’s the worse choice for everything else.

At least you’ll still have 32 grams of sugar left for lunch and dinner if you opt for this burrito for breakfast.

Sonic Ultimate Meat and Cheese Breakfast Burrito

Calories: 800

Serving Size: 253 g

Total Fat: 56 g

Carbs: 46 g

Sodium: 2,140 mg

Sugar: 1 g

Cholesterol: 355 mg

The Sonic Ultimate Meat and Cheese Breakfast Burrito does live up to its name — 800 calories and 260 mg of sodium shy of the daily limit.

It’s the ultimate worst breakfast burrito on this list.

Hardee’s Big Country Breakfast Platter – Bacon

Calories: 810

Serving Size: 330 g

Total Fat: 40 g

Carbs: 74 g

Sodium: 1620 mg

Sugar: 9 g

Cholesterol: 385 mg

The Hardee’s Big Country Breakfast Platter with Bacon may have less fat and sodium that Sonic’s Ultimate Meat and Cheese Burrito, but it takes the lead in calories, carbs, sugar, and cholesterol.

Carl’s Jr. Breakfast Burger

Calories: 810

Serving Size: 305 g

Total Fat: 42 g

Carbs: 69 g

Sodium: 1480 mg

Sugar: 14 g

Cholesterol: 310 mg

The Carl’s Jr. Breakfast Burger is the first and last burger to make the list. It’s also the first item to top the sugar double digits, at 14 grams.

Chick-fil-A Sausage Platter

Calories: 810

Serving Size: Not Listed

Total Fat: 54 g

Carbs: 52 g

Sodium: 1,850 mg

Sugar: 6 g

Cholesterol: 285 mg

Though this and the the last two items are all tied with 810 calories, the Chik-fil-A Sausage Platter is the fattiest.

It is, however, a smaller offender than it’s counterparts when it comes to carbs, sugar, and cholesterol.

Whataburger Pancake Platter

Calories: 1090

Serving Size: 774 g

Total Fat: 36 g

Carbs: 204 g

Sodium: 2650 mg

Sugar: 42 g

Cholesterol: 20 mg

The Whataburger Pancake Platter is breaking barriers — it’s the first on the list to top 1,000 calories and the first to weigh more than a pound (1.7 lbs.).

McDonald’s Big Breakfast with Hotcakes (Large Size Biscuit)

Calories: 1,150

Serving Size: 434 g

Total Fat: 60 g

Carbs: 116 g

Sodium: 2,260 mg

Sugar: 17 g

Cholesterol: 575 mg

At .9 pounds, the McDonald’s Big Breakfast with Hotcakes looks wee in comparison to the Whataburger Pancake Platter.

But at 1,150 calories, you get less food for way more calories.

Burger King Ultimate Breakfast Platter

Calories: 1,450

Serving Size: 511 g

Total Fat: 84 g

Carbs: 134 g

Sodium: 2,920 mg

Sugar: 41 g

Cholesterol: 505 mg

The Burger King Ultimate Breakfast Platter is the king of nutritionally repellent fast food breakfasts. This 1.1 pound meal destroys every daily recommended intake above, and accounts for 72.5 per cent of a 2,000 calorie diet. Considering that the average person consumes about 4 pounds of food a day, anyone who eats this meal will be hard-pressed to find an additional 2.9 pounds that’s under 550 calories.

