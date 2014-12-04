The 4 Least Corrupt Countries In The World

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, right, with Prince Consort Henrik.

Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, and Sweden are the four least corrupt countries in the world, according to Transparency International’s 2014 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

The US is listed as the 17th-least-corrupt place, tied with Barbados, Hong Kong, and Ireland.

Somalia, North Korea, Sudan, and Afghanistan are the most corrupt.

The CPI ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their administrative and political institutions are perceived to be on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Denmark scored 92, New Zealand 91, Finland 89, and Sweden 87.

Top performers are found to “have high levels of press freedom, open budget processes, and strong accountability mechanisms,” according to the report.

Over the past 20 years, New Zealand has developed into a free market economy in which welfare is provided mostly on the basis of need.

The other three countries follow the general Nordic welfare model, which supports a “universalist” welfare state aimed at enhancing individual autonomy and promoting social mobility by maximizing labour force participation, promoting gender equality, providing extensive benefits, and redistributing wealth.

Denmark goes as far as involving the private sector in welfare services and providing choice for users.

Here are the top 16:

Here is a look at the world overview:

