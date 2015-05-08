How to join The League, a Tinder for elites, and who you'll find on it

The League — a selective dating app for elite, successful individuals — launched in San Francisco earlier this year, and just launched in New York City.
Stanford graduate Amanda Bradford founded The League and raised $US2.1 million
to match up highly motivated and interesting single professionals.
Last Tuesday, The League held a pre-launch party at The Jane hotel exclusively for its selective group of New York users.
If you want to join The League, founder Amanda Bradford says, the most important trait you need is ambition.
The League is sort of like a virtual waiting line outside of a cool club: you just have to wait in line and hope you're selected to join The League's elite pool of singles.
Most of the New York waitlist for The League consists of singles working in finance and advertising.
Each one of the 2,500 New York users receives 2 VIP passes to give to friends, who can 'cut the line' and get access to the app.
The League's secret algorithm for inviting new users examines both your LinkedIn resume and your friend network.
'The girls and guys on The League could all be presented to the rents without flinching, we promise,' the startup says. 'Our concierges have no qualms kicking bad-behaving people out (there's other apps for them).'
'We want people to think of The League as a little more grown up and tasteful, for young professionals who want to go out for a coffee or a drink and aren't just about hooking up,' Bradford told us.
To get into The League, you don't have to work for the biggest banking firm or be an Ivy League grad...
'We want our users to say, 'Hey, we trust your judgment.' These people are going after their dreams. They're just interesting, ambitious, and doing something they're excited about,' she says.
Bradford told us she's interested in launching The League in London too -- she's more interested in the world's bigger, buzzier cities than small towns.
