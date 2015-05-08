How to join The League, a Tinder for elites, and who you'll find on it

Maya Kosoff
The league partyTravis W Keyes

The League — a selective dating app for elite, successful individuals — launched in San Francisco earlier this year, and just launched in New York City.

Stanford graduate Amanda Bradford founded The League and raised $US2.1 million
to match up highly motivated and interesting single professionals.

Last Tuesday, The League held a pre-launch party at The Jane hotel exclusively for its selective group of New York users.

If you want to join The League, founder Amanda Bradford says, the most important trait you need is ambition.

The League's users often have advanced degrees from prestigious universities.

They tend to be in their late 20s.

The League founder Amanda Bradford's ultimate goal: to match tons of power couples.

The League is sort of like a virtual waiting line outside of a cool club: you just have to wait in line and hope you're selected to join The League's elite pool of singles.

Most of the New York waitlist for The League consists of singles working in finance and advertising.

Lawyers, doctors, and tech executives also frequent the app.

Right now, only 2,500 New Yorkers have been let off of The League's waiting list to use the app.

Each one of the 2,500 New York users receives 2 VIP passes to give to friends, who can 'cut the line' and get access to the app.

Users on The League respond to 70% of the messages sent.

The League's secret algorithm for inviting new users examines both your LinkedIn resume and your friend network.

Since The League's launch, the app has garnered roughly 100,000 names on its waitlist.

16,000 of those people live in New York City.

'The girls and guys on The League could all be presented to the rents without flinching, we promise,' the startup says. 'Our concierges have no qualms kicking bad-behaving people out (there's other apps for them).'

The League first launched in San Francisco in January.

A lot of The League's beta users never used online dating services before.

If they were on Tinder, they weren't happy with the experience.

'We want people to think of The League as a little more grown up and tasteful, for young professionals who want to go out for a coffee or a drink and aren't just about hooking up,' Bradford told us.

To get into The League, you don't have to work for the biggest banking firm or be an Ivy League grad...

...But in order to get in, you should be somewhat accomplished.

Founder Amanda Bradford says membership isn't based on salaries.

'We want our users to say, 'Hey, we trust your judgment.' These people are going after their dreams. They're just interesting, ambitious, and doing something they're excited about,' she says.

Once you get accepted, you're shown only a handful of matches every day.

At 5 pm, users can log back into the app to be shown new potential matches.

You'll never see coworkers or first connections, to minimise awkward moments.

Bradford told us she's interested in launching The League in London too -- she's more interested in the world's bigger, buzzier cities than small towns.

Not elite enough for The League? Check out some other eligible New Yorkers...

