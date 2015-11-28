Here's what it was like to party in New York with the The League, the 'Tinder for Elites'

Travis W KeyesWomen at The League’s New York preview party.
The League — a selective dating app for elite, successful individuals — first launched in San Francisco in early 2015, and a few months later it launched in New York City.
Stanford graduate Amanda Bradford founded The League and raised $2.1 million
with the ultimate goal of matching up highly motivated and interesting single professionals.
When The League launched in New York City, it held a prelaunch party at The Jane hotel exclusively for its selective group of New York users.
Not everyone who attended is on the app though. Some attended as wingmen and wingwomen to support their League-worthy single friends.
If you want to join The League, founder Amanda Bradford says, the most important trait you need is ambition.
Travis W Keyes
The League is sort of like a virtual waiting line outside of a cool club: You just have to wait in line and hope you're selected to join The League's elite pool of singles.
Travis W Keyes
Most of the New York wait-list for The League consists of singles working in finance and advertising.
Travis W Keyes
Each of the New York users invited received two VIP passes to give to friends, who can 'cut the line' and get access to the app.
Travis W Keyes
The League's secret algorithm for inviting new users examines both your LinkedIn résumé and your friend network.
Travis W Keyes
In the wake of The League's launch in San Francisco and New York, the app saw roughly 100,000 names on its wait-list.
Travis W Keyes
'The girls and guys on The League could all be presented to the 'rents without flinching, we promise,' the startup says. 'Our concierges have no qualms kicking bad-behaving people out (there's other apps for them).'
Travis W Keyes
'We want people to think of The League as a little more grown up and tasteful, for young professionals who want to go out for a coffee or a drink and aren't just about hooking up,' Bradford told us.
Travis W Keyes
To join The League, you don't have to work for the biggest banking firm or be an Ivy League grad ...
Travis W Keyes
'We want our users to say, 'Hey, we trust your judgment.' These people are going after their dreams. They're just interesting, ambitious, and doing something they're excited about,' she says.
Travis W Keyes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.