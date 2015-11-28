Here's what it was like to party in New York with the The League, the 'Tinder for Elites'

Travis W Keyes Women at The League’s New York preview party.

The League — a selective dating app for elite, successful individuals — first launched in San Francisco in early 2015, and a few months later it launched in New York City.

Stanford graduate Amanda Bradford founded The League and raised $2.1 million

with the ultimate goal of matching up highly motivated and interesting single professionals.

When The League launched in New York City, it held a prelaunch party at The Jane hotel exclusively for its selective group of New York users.

Not everyone who attended is on the app though. Some attended as wingmen and wingwomen to support their League-worthy single friends.

If you want to join The League, founder Amanda Bradford says, the most important trait you need is ambition. Travis W Keyes The League's users often have advanced degrees from prestigious universities. Travis W Keyes They tend to be in their late 20s. Travis W Keyes This is Amanda Bradford, the founder of The League. The League/Facebook Bradford's ultimate goal: to match tons of power couples. Travis W Keyes The League is sort of like a virtual waiting line outside of a cool club: You just have to wait in line and hope you're selected to join The League's elite pool of singles. Travis W Keyes Most of the New York wait-list for The League consists of singles working in finance and advertising. Travis W Keyes Lawyers, doctors, and tech executives also frequent the app. Travis W Keyes Each of the New York users invited received two VIP passes to give to friends, who can 'cut the line' and get access to the app. Travis W Keyes Users on The League respond to 70% of the messages sent. Travis W Keyes The League's secret algorithm for inviting new users examines both your LinkedIn résumé and your friend network. Travis W Keyes In the wake of The League's launch in San Francisco and New York, the app saw roughly 100,000 names on its wait-list. Travis W Keyes Sixteen thousand of those people live in New York City. Travis W Keyes 'The girls and guys on The League could all be presented to the 'rents without flinching, we promise,' the startup says. 'Our concierges have no qualms kicking bad-behaving people out (there's other apps for them).' Travis W Keyes The League first launched in San Francisco in January. Travis W Keyes A lot of The League's beta users never used online dating services before. Travis W Keyes If they were on Tinder, they weren't happy with the experience. Travis W Keyes 'We want people to think of The League as a little more grown up and tasteful, for young professionals who want to go out for a coffee or a drink and aren't just about hooking up,' Bradford told us. Travis W Keyes To join The League, you don't have to work for the biggest banking firm or be an Ivy League grad ... Travis W Keyes ... but to get in, you should be somewhat accomplished. Travis W Keyes Bradford says membership isn't based on salaries. Travis W Keyes 'We want our users to say, 'Hey, we trust your judgment.' These people are going after their dreams. They're just interesting, ambitious, and doing something they're excited about,' she says. Travis W Keyes Once you get accepted, you're shown only a handful of matches every day. Travis W Keyes At 5 p.m., users can log back in to the app to be shown new potential matches. Travis W Keyes You'll never see coworkers or first connections, to minimise awkward moments. Travis W Keyes Bradford told us she was interested in launching The League in London, too -- she is more interested in the world's bigger, buzzier cities than small towns. Travis W Keyes

