The leader of the Oregon 'militia' has been arrested, along with four others

Ammon Bundy, the leader of the Oregon “militia” currently occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon, has been arrested, according to a statement by the FBI.

The arrest occurred after Oregon State Police and the FBI conducted a traffic stop of Bundy and several of his followers, who were headed to a community meeting John Day, Oregon, according to Oregon-based KATU News. During the arrest shots were fired.

Five of Bundy’s associates were also arrested. One was killed during the arrest. It is not yet been released who that is.

According to the statement, the FBI and Oregon State Police arrested Ryan Bundy, Ryan Payne, Brian Cavalier, and Shawna J. Cox in addition to Ammon Bundy. All were charged with conspiracy to impede federal officers. The charge is a federal felony.

According to The Oregonian, Ryan Bundy suffered a minor gunshot wound during the arrest.

Here’s the statement from the FBI:

Here’s the latest from The Oregonian:

