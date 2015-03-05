The leader of Mexico's most brutal cartel has been arrested

Mugshot Óscar Omar Treviño Morales

One of Mexico’s most-wanted drug lords was reportedly captured Wednesday in Mexico, according to Mexican newspaper El Informador.

Óscar Omar Treviño Morales, 41, was arrested around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning in Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mexico, by Mexican special forces.

Better known by his alias, “Z42”, Morales is wanted by Mexican and US authorities for crimes relating to drug trafficking, kidnapping, homicide and extortion.

After his brother (former drug lord Miguel Treviño Morales, a.k.a. “Z40,”) was arrested in July 2013, Oscar Morales took over as leader of Los Zetas, which is considered by the US State Department to be one of the most dangerous drug organisations in Mexico.

The group — created by former Mexican commandos — is notorious for its barbaric tactics such as beheadings and “a June 6, 2010, torture/mass murder where six victims were found in a Cancun cave with their hearts cut out and ‘Z’ carved in their abdomens.”

Both the Mexican government and the DEA have offered monetary rewards for information leading to his arrest, amounting to $US30 million and $US5 million, respectively.

