Lays Has An Absolutely Bizarre flavour That's A Smash Hit In China

Lays launched a new smash hit in China: potato chips flavored with Pepsi and chicken. Chicken cooked with Pepsi is a popular entree in China, so the chips weren’t difficult to sell, executives told AdAge’s Angela Doland. Frito-Lay is owned by Pepsi.



“We thought it would be really cool to have a cola combined with chicken. … It’s a very popular dish in China,” the executive said “Also it would be very cool to involve one of our most-iconic soft drinks.”

Lays said this launch was its most successful in China.

Other strange flavours the brand has released include cucumber, lemon tea and hot-and-sour fish soup.

The flavour of the chips is somewhat similar to barbecue, but with a sweeter aftertaste, Doland said.

Pepsi and Coca-Cola are both making strides to expand in China, a consumer boon.

