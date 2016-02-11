The laws that keep space from spiraling out of control into a political war zone

Dragan Radovanovic, Jessica Orwig

Ever wonder why no one can legally own the Moon? Or why it’s illegal to test nuclear weapons in space? It’s all because of a series of space laws that began with the Outer Space Treaty back in 1967.

Since then, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs has continued to lay down the law for humanity’s final frontier, ensuring it remains a peaceful regime for intrepid explorers.

Here are the five primary agreements and some of the stipulations that go with them:

Dragan Radovanovic

