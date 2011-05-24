The Latest Volcanic Ash Map, And A Look At Flights Impacted

Iceland’s Grimsvotn volcanic eruption has virtually shut down Scottish airspace and delayed or cancelled UK flights.



According to the Volcanic Ash Advisory centre, the ash cloud will blanket most of the UK by 1200 GMT today.

The New York Times reports that 250 flights, mostly over Scotland have been cancelled, and European air traffic centres expects up to 500 flights to be cancelled today.

The ash cloud threatens a route that provides 30,000 flights a day.

The red areas show where volcanic ash will reach today

Photo: Australian Business traveller

Check out travel outlooks at Sky News.

