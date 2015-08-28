The latest 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' footage teases a lightsaber duel

It looks like Finn (John Boyega) will be facing offer with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in “The Force Awakens.”

Lucasfilm has released a new teaser via Instagram and it shows once more Ren in the woods with his crossguard lightsaber, but it then cuts to Finn going up against him with his blue lighsaber.

Check it out.



“Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” opens December 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.