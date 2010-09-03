The Latest Rig Explosion IS Leaking Oil -- Mile-Long Sheen Seen

Earlier it was reported that a rig owned by Mariner Energy had exploded, but that there were no injuries or fatalities, and that it was a non-producing platform that was not at risk of spewing oil.



WRONG.

According to the Coast Guard, via @breakingnews, there IS a mile-long sheen that’s visible from the platform.

We’ll be on top of this, but given memories of Deepwater, even if this is nothing, this is worrisome, especially due to the misinformation.

