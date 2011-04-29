PepsiCo Tests Out Social Recruiting With A New Mobile App

Big companies can’t get enough of social media.



They’re creating CSMO executive positions, spending gobs of money on Facebook pages, and they’re creating social apps.

Last month, PepsiCo decided to throw its social media efforts full force into its hiring process.

It released an iPad app, “Possibilities,” just for recruiting purposes. Prospective candidates can peruse it for openings, watch videos from current employees, read executive blogs, and have conversations with hiring managers.

“Mobile is a growing communication channel utilized by billions of people. As a top employer, we’re always looking for ways to connect with potential talent, whether it is via proven channels, trending channels, or anticipated channels,” Chris Hoyt, Talent Engagement and Marketing Leader at PepsiCo tells us.

When we asked how the app has been working out, Hoyt just said, “We’ve been very pleased with the results.”

Candidates currently can’t apply to jobs on the app, which seems like big missed opportunity. But Hoyt assures us more features and improvements will be rolling out over the next few months.

It seems like an expensive, but innovative way to recruit, especially once people are able to apply to jobs on the go.

