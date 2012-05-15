The Latest Polls Suggest That Ed Miliband Is Now More Popular Than David Cameron

Photo: Getty Images/WPA Pool

A new opinion poll by YouGov Plc for The Sunday Times of London showed Ed Miliband was the most popular (or least disliked) of Britain’s three major party leaders.The survey, which questioned 1,663 adults on May 10 and 11, says 32 per cent of voters now feel Miliband is doing well, while 55 per cent say he isn’t, giving him a net score of minus 23. Prime Minister David Cameron’s rating is minus 29 (32 per cent say he’s doing well, compared to 61 per cent who say he isn’t), with Nick Clegg trailing far behind on minus 54, according to YouGov’s Peter Kellner.



After being pelted with an egg, allegedly pretending to be too sick to give a speech, being called a “laughing stock” by callers on national radio, apparently being too ugly for politics, and allegedly being a poor speller, Miliband may still have the last laugh. However, YouGov’s Kellner warns it is too soon to tell.

This is only the third time Miliband has polled higher than Cameron, the other two times being July 2011 (the height of the News Corp. phone hacking scandal), and when he was elected the leader of the Labour party, according to The Sunday Times.

Local election results and Milband’s response to the Queen’s Speech have definitely helped up his image, Politics.co.uk says. As for Cameron, the PM has been hit with one scandal after another, from the widely-criticised budget and double-dip recession, to a rumoured “cash-for-access” scandal, and the never-ending News Corp. scandal, which has shown a strong link between the PM and his party and the company.

That’s not the only bad news for Cameron and the Conservative party. 60-four per cent of voters believe the coalition was bad for the country. And according to YouGov’s voting intentions survey, the numbers stand at 43 per cent for Labour, 31 per cent for the Conservatives, and 10 per cent for the Liberal Democrats.

