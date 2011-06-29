Crazy Photos From Today's Violent Greek Street Protests

Thousands of Greeks took to the streets to protest against the austerity measures Wednesday, according to The BBC.It’s the first day of a two-day general strike that is hobbling Greece’s transportation and public services.

According to The Guardian, police have been firing more tear gas at the protestors than at during any other protest in the past. They report that the police have been using teargas to try and clear people out of Syntagma square. Fires have been started and minor skirmishes have occurred, but there have been no casualties thus far.

Here are photos from the protests, and here is a link to a livestream where you can watch what’s happening in Athens.

Protestors gather and hang nooses in Syntagma Square

Source: Real Democracy

Striking members of the Coast Guard gather in Athens

Source: Real Democracy

Protestors set fires to trash cans in the middle of the street

Source: TwitPic

A policeman in flames runs to escape

Source: TwitPic

Source: TwitPic

Protestors hold up signs lambasting the Greek leaders

Source: Twitter

Protestors clash with police

The police used teargas against the protestors. Video:

Greeks sit outside of a bank that's closed because of the general strike

Source: TwitPic

A protester puts his hands up as police approach

Source: TwitPic

Members of the police demonstrate against the austerity measures

Source: Real Democracy

