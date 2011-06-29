Crazy Photos From Today's Violent Greek Street Protests

Photo: Twitpic

Thousands of Greeks took to the streets to protest against the austerity measures Wednesday, according to The BBC.It’s the first day of a two-day general strike that is hobbling Greece’s transportation and public services.



According to The Guardian, police have been firing more tear gas at the protestors than at during any other protest in the past. They report that the police have been using teargas to try and clear people out of Syntagma square. Fires have been started and minor skirmishes have occurred, but there have been no casualties thus far.

Here are photos from the protests, and here is a link to a livestream where you can watch what’s happening in Athens.

