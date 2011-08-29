IRENE KNOCKS OUT POWER FOR MILLIONS, NYC SUBWAY TO REOPEN

Over 4 million are without power and at least 10 were killed after IRENE ripped up the East Coast.



President Barack Obama said Sunday afternoon that while the storm may have passed, flooding and power outages remain significant concerns.

“I want people to understand this is not over,” he said.

But things could have been worse — especially in Manhattan.

ConEdison has said it will not cut power to lower Manhattan. Despite some flooding on the island, there are no reports of heavy spilling over the sea wall. The city’s office of Emergency Management said the weather was “better than we anticipated.”

Around 9:30 ET people started tweeting about seeing the sun in Manhattan (admittedly while in the eye of the storm).

Damage from Irene, which is now a tropical storm, will still be in the billions.

