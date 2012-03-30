An Oil Industry Dream Is Fading Right Before Our Eyes

EIA Washington recently published data revisions to global oil production, going back at least 20 years. Here, I update annual average oil production for Non-OPEC, which used to account for 60% of total global supply but has had trouble sustaining increases–even in a high-priced oil environment.



As of 2011, Non-OPEC supply fell to 57% of total global share, the difference being made up of course by OPEC.

Readers will be aware of the recent meme, that oil power is shifting back to the West. There is of course no data support whatsoever for such a narrative but the attractiveness of such a story is of course obvious.

After all, it was supposedly the superior technical advantage of the West that would help it significantly boost oil production should the price ever rise. That was the view strongly held back in 2002-2004. The result? Non-OPEC oil production actually went into decline, as price rose.

And it was only Russia–Non-OPEC’s largest single producer–that was able to lift supply. More recently, the uptick in Non-OPEC supply was largely funded by the brief fall in demand created by the 2008-2009 economic crash. This stranded some capacity, and allowed for some development already in process to come on stream. The result is that the hope offered by 2010′s production level of 42.453 mbpd, as it slightly bested the previous production high of 2004, was not built upon in 2011.

What the media and even many industry professionals still find hard to accept, is the following outcome: higher prices, even in the free-market West, are not bringing on net new supply that would actually produce a string of sustained increases.

The reason is not overly complicated: while the West has a suite of BTU resources upon which it can draw, from Natural Gas Liquids, to Coal, to dry Natural Gas, it has run into a limit with oil. Indeed, the entire world has run into a limit with crude oil. The result is that small upticks in production from the United States, Canada, or Brazil, are not enough to move the large number: total global supply. Accordingly, these small oscillations in supply are taking place below a 5-7 year ceiling, and do nothing to lower the price of oil, or the price of gasoline. Does anyone care to forecast that Non-OPEC production will increase, from here, for a number of years and by enough to bring the price of oil down? Go ahead, be my guest.

–Gregor

