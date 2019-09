Here it is, the latest look at Doug Short’s fantastic Mega-Bears chart, which compares the current bust with the Nikkei starting in 1989 and the Dow starting in 1929.



At times the charts have looked similarly. Right now, with the latest rally, not so much.

Click to enlarge

