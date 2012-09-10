The Latest Look At The 'Real' Mega-Bears

Doug Short has updated his famous Real Mega Bears chart, which compares the real (inflation adjusted) of the great bear markets of history: The Great Depression one, the Nikkei bust, and the current one starting in 2000.



As you can see, the current has come way off the pattern set by the other two.

Photo: Doug Short

And for comparison, here are the nominal mega-bears, which ignores the impact of inflation.

Photo: Doug Short

