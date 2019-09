It’s been a while since Doug Short updated this chart, of the inflation adjusted great bear markets: The current one, the great Nikkei bust, and the Dow back in 1929.



There was a time when the US market looked like Japan, but alas these days they’re not anything alike.

Photo: Doug Short

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.