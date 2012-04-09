The Latest Look At The REAL Mega-Bears

Doug Short has updated one of the charts we’ve always liked, although these days it doesn’t look as neat as it used to.



The chart compares the 3 great mega-bears: The S&P starting from March 2000, the Nikkei starting from its peak in 1989, and the Dow starting from its Great Depression peak in 1929.

All three mega-bears have had some similar undulations, though by now the current market is clearly outperforming the other two.

Still a fun historical chart to look at.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Doug Short

