Doug Short has updated his long-dormant “real” mega-bears chart, which compares this current secular bear market to a couple other biggies in history.



As he observes, the US is looking les-and-less Japan like all the time. With any luck, this chart won’t be needed much in the future.

Click to enlarge

Photo: Doug Short

