The Latest Look At The Market In 2011 Vs. 2008

We have been doing this exercise for a while, and here is the latest look of the S&P 500 compared to 2008. As you can see, they seem to be going in pretty much the same way.



Of course, past performance does not guarantee future performances, so this is just for your reference. In the other news,Tom DeMark said S&P 500 is a really tiring market. While we could see some modestly new highs in the coming weeks, Tom DeMark thinks that ultimately bulls will be trapped. That looks somewhat similar to the picture above. Just saying.

