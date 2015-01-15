The Latest Jobs Numbers Show Just How Hard The Mining Bust Is Hitting Western Australia

Image: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images.

The December jobs report is out, posting a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.1%.

It’s a 0.2% fall from the 12-year high posted in December.

And while it’s largely good news for the Australian economy which is facing some serious headwinds this year, digging a little deeper, the gashes left by retreating mining investment can be seen.

On a trend basis, WA was the only state to register an increase in unemployment.

State-by-state numbers have been volatile lately. The ABS is recommending using trend estimates when it comes to looking at various states.

The trend estimates for WA show the unemployment rate increased from 5.4% in November to 5.6% last month.

With the exception of Tasmania, which posted a 0.1% drop in unemployment to 6.8%, and the Northern Territory, which fell to 3.6%, all the other states were flat over the same period.

The seasonally adjusted figures go harder on WA, showing the state recorded the largest increase in seasonally adjusted unemployment, up 0.7% to 6%.

The largest absolute decrease in seasonally adjusted employment was also in WA, down 7,000 people.

Here’s the table.

